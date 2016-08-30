It's been 12 years since we last caught up with Bridget Jones, and she's still as awkward and charming as ever. In Bridget Jones's Baby, out September 16, she's gotten herself into quite the conundrum.



Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) is out of the picture, and Bridget (Renée Zellweger) and Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) have split. In the time since their breakup, Bridget has sworn off cigarettes and men — for real this time. Bridge still babbles and writes about her day (the red diary has been traded for a red iPad); the iconic Brit is a few years older and just a teensy bit wiser.



But a pregnancy sneaks up on her unexpectedly. Just as she decides (once again) to resign herself to spinsterhood, Bridget meets a high-spirited American named Jack (Patrick Dempsey). They have a one-night stand. Then, at a get-together with old friends, she runs into Mr. Darcy. They also have a one-night stand. The "big liar, big lawyer, big dilemma" scandal of the second movie has become a big baby bump.



In this exclusive clip from the film, Bridget tries to break it to both men as delicately as she can: She's pregnant, fond of both of them, and has no clue which one is the father.



This Bridget Jones installment marks the return of the first film's director, Sharon Maguire. It was written by the book's author Helen Fielding, Emma Thompson (who also has a small role), and Dan Mazer.

