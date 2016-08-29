Mariah Carey's Sister Was Arrested For Prostitution

Mariah Carey's sister was arrested on prostitution charges in New York on Friday.
According to People, Alison Carey was picked up in a Saugerties, New York, hotel by an undercover officer, who told the local paper The Daily Freeman that she was arrested after "soliciting money in exchange for sexual favors."
The 55-year-old was picked up by a police officer who set up a sting after seeing an ad for her services online. In Carey's ad, she referenced her younger sister's hit "Fantasy" writing, ”ITS SUCH A SWEET, SWEET FANTASY BABY, WHEN I CLOSE MY EYES I COME AND TAKE YOU ON AND ON.” She had reportedly been working out of the hotel for a week.
According to the Saugerties Police Chief, Carey said that she was related to the singer and after an internet search that was confirmed. The two sisters have reportedly been estranged for years.
The police chief also told The Daily Freeman that “based on other stories" he urged those who had sexual intercourse with Carey, especially if unprotected, to see a doctor, but didn't reveal further as to why.
Carey's bail is set at $1,000. She is due in court on August 30.
