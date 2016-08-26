Villa Les Cèdres in the south of France is the most expensive home in the world, and it just hit the market for the first time in almost 100 years. The price? A whopping $1.1 billion. That's billion. With a B.
The current owner is Suzanne Marnier-Lapostolle, heiress to the Grand Marnier liqueur empire. According to The Daily Mail, the home has been in her family since 1924, but the heiress is now looking to downsize, and recently listed the place (for $1.1 billion, again, just in case you missed that part). That mind-blowing price tag might make you wonder what makes this home worth so much. Well, not only has the estate belonged to a famous family for almost a century, it is also the former home of King Leopold II of Belgium.
The villa, which was built around 1830, is certainly fit for royalty. It sits on 35 acres that hold over 5,000 plants and rare tropical vegetation, making up one of the most beautiful gardens in Europe, The Mail reported. It makes sense that the gardens are so gorgeous, because the same man who designed the Eiffel Tower's gardens also designed the grounds of Le Cèdres. No big deal.
The property also has stables for 30 horses, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and amazing views of the elite coastal town of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. Inside, there are 10 extravagant bedrooms and even a ballroom, you know, for your more fancy celebrations. The impressive property is full of history and luxury, and so clearly it's priced accordingly (and then some). The question is, who'll be able to meet that asking price? (MarketWatch)
The villa, which was built around 1830, is certainly fit for royalty. It sits on 35 acres that hold over 5,000 plants and rare tropical vegetation, making up one of the most beautiful gardens in Europe, The Mail reported. It makes sense that the gardens are so gorgeous, because the same man who designed the Eiffel Tower's gardens also designed the grounds of Le Cèdres. No big deal.
The property also has stables for 30 horses, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, and amazing views of the elite coastal town of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat. Inside, there are 10 extravagant bedrooms and even a ballroom, you know, for your more fancy celebrations. The impressive property is full of history and luxury, and so clearly it's priced accordingly (and then some). The question is, who'll be able to meet that asking price? (MarketWatch)
Advertisement