In early July, it was announced that there would be a new dating reality show called Finding Prince Charming. On it, one man would try to find love with one of the other contestants on the show. Yes, it's very similar to the The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, but this time, it's a man seeking a man. This isn't the first gay dating show (that would be Bravo's Boy Meets Boy), but it is the first dating show with only gay men; Bravo's included both gay and straight contestants, to shake things up, and the final prize was money and a trip to New Zealand, not true love.
Finding Prince Charming is here to fix that — the producers hope. And, none other than Lance Bass is here to help. The former *NSYNC member is taking on the role of host — and is really embodying The Bachelor's Chris Harrison, from the looks of the first trailer for the show.
We also get the first look at the hopeful bachelor, a.k.a. the "Prince Charming" — 33-year-old Robert Sepulveda, an interior designer from Atlanta. He is, according to the clip, "ready to put his heart on the line."
Ah, those famous last words.
Let's check out a few of the contestants, too, shall we?
Finding Prince Charming is here to fix that — the producers hope. And, none other than Lance Bass is here to help. The former *NSYNC member is taking on the role of host — and is really embodying The Bachelor's Chris Harrison, from the looks of the first trailer for the show.
We also get the first look at the hopeful bachelor, a.k.a. the "Prince Charming" — 33-year-old Robert Sepulveda, an interior designer from Atlanta. He is, according to the clip, "ready to put his heart on the line."
Ah, those famous last words.
Let's check out a few of the contestants, too, shall we?
Advertisement
Here's Paul, another Southern guy, who launched a luxury tanning salon. In his off time, he is a Sunday school teacher.
Then there's Jasen, the New York makeup artist who is "a good time" and totally over the online dating game.
And then there's Justin, the model from Seattle.
Advertisement