Here's How To Get End-Of-Summer Deals At Starbucks

Summer is coming to an end and we're all pretty shaken up. The days will soon start getting shorter and cold weather is just around the corner. Before you start tearing up about these unwelcome changes, Starbucks is giving customers a chance to soak up the last sweet bits of summer before it officially comes to an end.
Starbucks is bringing back its Treat Receipt to usher out the summer. With this promotion, loyal Starbuck patrons will get a daily discount now through the end of August. Here's how it works: When you make your morning run to Starbucks — which you definitely do every day, let's be honest — make sure you hang on to your receipt. After 2 p.m., when you're likely in need of another caffeine boost, show your morning receipt to the cashier to get any grande cold beverage for just $2.50.
Since most grande drinks cost upwards of $3, the savings will add up fast. Not so keen on keeping up with receipts? Don't worry, you also have the option of using the Starbucks mobile app to pay for your morning drink. If you go the digital route, simply show your in-app purchase history to the cashier for the same great deal. Cool off during the dog days of summer with discounts on your cold beverages like Refreshers and Frappuccinos. These treats should help take the edge off summer's end. (BrandEating)
