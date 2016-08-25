September 11, 2001 was nearly 15 years ago, but the date still holds a lot of weight in American culture. This year, the anniversary of that tragic day happens to coincide with the Miss America broadcast.



The 2016/2017 crowning will be the organization's 96th. Judges, contestants, former winners, and fans will converge at Radio City Music Hall (which is, of course, in New York City) to crown the country's newest pageant queen. Chris Harrison and Sage Steele will host the event, and Ciara, Mark Cuban, Gabby Douglas, and others will judge.



Miss America isn't the only TV event being broadcast on 9/11. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian's reality show, Rob & Chyna, will premiere on the E! Network. Masters of Sex's fourth season will also premiere that night. Sunday Night Football will broadcast commentary on the night's game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots.



No matter how many years it has been since the terrorist attacks of 9/11, it's still an emotional day for many Americans — it will likely never be just another date on the calendar. Is it tone-deaf that these broadcasts will take place on this specific day? Should we pause before pressing play or think twice before live-tweeting which dress we like, or what Rob & Chyna moment is totally gif-able? Or are these two thoughts not mutually exclusive and it's entirely possible to watch Miss America and also respect the significance of 9/11 to America. These questions — about respecting the day and memorializing it, while allowing life (and entertainment) to go on — will only continue to come up as that September 11 recedes into the past. What will you be watching on that night this year?

