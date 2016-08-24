New Kids on the Block will make a cameo in season 2 of Fuller House, and Candace Cameron Bure is fangirling hardcore. She shared of photo of herself with band member Joey McIntyre, calling their meeting proof that "dreams really do come true," People reports.
The same post also contains a photo of them together from back when she was a teenager. It looks like that NKOTB shirt she's worn wasn't just part of an act. She's a true fan.
In both pictures, they look like they're dancing. Could the band's choreography make it into the second season? The cast did dance to “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” in the first.
McIntyre is not just the youngest member of the band but also a solo artist and a TV, movie, and Broadway actor. Now, he'll have another gig to add to his impressive list of credits, and the cast clearly feels lucky to have him.
