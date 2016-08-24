Rose Leslie is best known for her roles on Game of Thrones and Downton Abbey. Her job is to pretend to be people she's not — i.e. acting. So it shouldn't be all that surprising that Leslie isn't exactly like the characters she plays, such as Jon Snow's doomed Wildling lover, Ygritte, on Thrones, and the Yorkshire housemaid Gwen on Abbey. But fans were blown away when the actress opened her mouth on the talk show This Morning on Wednesday.
It turns out that Leslie has a very posh accent. "The real me, right now, this is the accent that I've always had," she explained. "Bizarrely enough, I'm actually from Scotland, born and raised," she said — explaining that she got her more refined English accent from attending boarding school in Somerset and, later, drama school. Leslie added that she really enjoys taking on different accents. "I love it. I think it's really wonderful to be able to escape from your own natural voice and take on someone else's persona," she said.
Her fans were totally thrown. They took to Twitter to express their shock that Leslie does not actually sound like a Wildling IRL. Here are some of the funniest reactions.
Never get over the fact Rose Leslie is Scottish, speaks like the Queen and had us all fooled with her wildling accent— Laura Macdougall (@ALittleBitLaura) August 24, 2016
When you think #RoseLeslie is really from up north and then she speaks 😮😮😮😮 wow!!— Stacy McGinnis (@Stacy_mcginnis) August 24, 2016
rose leslie from game of thrones has THE poshest voice ever what the fuck— ❁ (@just_n0thing) August 24, 2016
#RoseLeslie 's accent is messing with my head. @itvthismorning she sounds like #GoCompareAdvert but is so lovely too. 😂— Amelia Murray (@ameliamurrayx) August 24, 2016
Am genuinely shocked at how different Rose Leslie sounds to her game of thrones character 😳 @itvthismorning— rebecca (@beccabooth) August 24, 2016
Genuinely shocked Rose Leslie isn't northern! Ha! I had no idea! @itvthismorning Love her! 💖— Britt |She Who Bakes (@shewhobakes1) August 24, 2016
No way, i always thought #RoseLeslie spoke like how her character spoke in game of thrones.— Erin Fowler (@loonah_) August 24, 2016
