The Ring first hit theaters in 2002, when a cursed videotape was the best way to get your demonic message to the masses. But when Samara (the film's villain, who could have really used a barrette) returns this fall in Rings, she'll be spreading her video in a more modern way — through email attachments.
Rings, the third movie in the series, stars Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz as Julia, the latest victim of the killer video, Entertainment Weekly reports. The way she receives the eerie footage might be different, but the results are the same. When Julia finishes watching the clips from the mysterious email, the phone rings, and a voice that has haunted your dreams since junior high whispers, "Seven days." The trailer goes on to reveal poor Julia also has to deal with electronics that turn themselves on and a seriously massive hair ball.
This film might be the best PSA against opening emails if you don't recognize the address. Seriously, a message that simply reads, "Watch me" should never be trusted.
Rings will be released on October 28.
