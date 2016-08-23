Taylor Swift's Most Important Movie Role

These days, the world of Taylor Swift is complicated and filled with controversy. Though in 2009, Swift was just a girl with a guitar — performing in Hannah Montana: The Movie.
The show’s catchy theme song promised viewers they'd get the best of both worlds, and the film delivered. Not only did the tween audience get to enjoy performances by a fake pop star, they also got to listen to real life musician Swift sing "Crazier." After the Swift song, Miley Stewart (played by Miley Cyrus) took the stage to sing "Hoedown Throwdown," a performance so memorable a Buzzfeed reporter speculates it might have made some fans forget Swift had ever been there.
Hannah Montana wasn't Swift's first feature film appearance. She popped up in Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience earlier that year. And since 2009 she's dabbled in acting, including her comedic role as a teen who really, really likes PDA in Valentine's Day. Swift's last acting gig was in 2014's The Giver. Will we see her on the silverscreen again soon? Who knows? Just because she doesn't have any projects lined up doesn't mean she won’t try yet again to prove she's a true triple threat.
