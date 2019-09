Miranda Lambert's Fans Are Loving The Singer's Future Husband

Miranda Lambert had a surprise announcement for her audience during a concert on Sunday night in New Jersey.The 32-year-old flashed her left hand to her fans as she shared the big news — "I got engaged today!" But, it's all a cute joke and tribute to an adorable young fan that she met before the show. A 6-year-old named Sebastian asked Lambert for her hand in marriage, even dropping down to one knee, as seen in Instagram photos shared by the singer."There's a little 6-year-old boy somewhere here named Sebastian. He asked me to marry him and I said, 'Yes, in 25 years,' " she told the crowd The singer didn't miss out on the chance to throw a little bit of snark toward her country singing ex-husband, Blake Shelton, by calling this possibly the best proposal she ever received.Lambert shared a collage of the proposal with the caption: "I said YES! But he has to wait 25 years. this sweet boy Sebastian is a little gentleman. #pinkring #spreadthelovetour ."