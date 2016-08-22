Miranda Lambert's Fans Are Loving The Singer's Future Husband

Miranda Lambert had a surprise announcement for her audience during a concert on Sunday night in New Jersey.
The 32-year-old flashed her left hand to her fans as she shared the big news — "I got engaged today!" But, it's all a cute joke and tribute to an adorable young fan that she met before the show. A 6-year-old named Sebastian asked Lambert for her hand in marriage, even dropping down to one knee, as seen in Instagram photos shared by the singer.
"There's a little 6-year-old boy somewhere here named Sebastian. He asked me to marry him and I said, 'Yes, in 25 years,' " she told the crowd.
The singer didn't miss out on the chance to throw a little bit of snark toward her country singing ex-husband, Blake Shelton, by calling this possibly the best proposal she ever received.
Lambert shared a collage of the proposal with the caption: "I said YES! But he has to wait 25 years. this sweet boy Sebastian is a little gentleman. #pinkring #proposal #mademyday #jersey #spreadthelovetour."
The 32-year-old flashed her left hand to her fans as she shared the big news — "I got engaged today!" But, it's all a cute joke and tribute to an adorable young fan that she met before the show. A 6-year-old named Sebastian asked Lambert for her hand in marriage, even dropping down to one knee, as seen in Instagram photos shared by the singer.
"There's a little 6-year-old boy somewhere here named Sebastian. He asked me to marry him and I said, 'Yes, in 25 years,' " she told the crowd.
The singer didn't miss out on the chance to throw a little bit of snark toward her country singing ex-husband, Blake Shelton, by calling this possibly the best proposal she ever received.
Lambert shared a collage of the proposal with the caption: "I said YES! But he has to wait 25 years. this sweet boy Sebastian is a little gentleman. #pinkring #proposal #mademyday #jersey #spreadthelovetour."
Advertisement
And fans of the country singer are loving it. "So sweet! You're such a sweet person. I loved you last night and always have!" one commenter wrote. "That is so sweet...you made his whole life!" another wrote. Another agreed saying, "So sweet and cute, love Miranda she just made this little guy famous with his friends."
Congrats to the happy couple! Anderson East, Lambert's IRL boyfriend, better watch his back.
Congrats to the happy couple! Anderson East, Lambert's IRL boyfriend, better watch his back.
Advertisement