Now, while we know Bloom is only kidding around with her clever caption, it has us wishing for a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cameo from Jenner. Imagine it: Bloom is getting ready for a big date with Josh Chan and she goes to one of those mall-beauty-counter makeup artists, who just so happens to be Jenner.This doesn't go ignored by Bloom's character, Rebecca Bunch, which means there will definitely be some good Kardashian joke opportunities from the famous family's youngest sister. Not a bad way to promote those Lip Kits of hers, either.Even better, it would give Jenner a chance to sing again . We're thinking a nice hip-hop number that maybe even features a Tyga cameo. What do you think?Jenner would certainly be in good company, since the show's second season already announced cameos from Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow and Jane The Virgin's Yael Grobglas.Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns October 21.