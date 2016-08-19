This Actress Has The Best First Kiss Story Of All Time

Up-and-coming actress Joey King is best friends with all of my famous boyfriends. Just one look at her Instagram page and I'm seething with jealousy. Dancing with Channing Tatum? Selfies with Liam Hemsworth? Inside jokes with James Franco? Quit it! They're mine!
Jokes aside, the 17-year-old is making her presence known all over Hollywood with a long list (21!) of films — and she's barely old enough to drive. Her breakout role was playing Selena Gomez's little sister in Ramona and Beezus and she's also starred in Taylor Swift's music video for "Mean." Do we have a future squad member on our hands?
During an interview with WWD, King revealed that as a working teen, she had her first real kiss on set. It was all thanks to Franco, whom she has "a really lovely relationship with" and considers "one of my really close friends." Same.
So back to Franco facilitating an epic first kiss for his young friend: "He [Franco] hired Keegan Allen [of Pretty Little Liars] to play my love interest," King explained. "I had my first kiss with Keegan. I met him maybe an hour before we had to do the scene and he was 26 at the time and I was 14. I was so nervous. James told me he wouldn’t tell anybody that it was my first kiss, but then he made an announcement. I love Keegan and I’m so happy it was him, because he’s the nicest person in the world."
Upon hearing the teen talk so fondly of Franco, WWD couldn't help but to ask what she and the 38-year-old bond over.
"We both love Beyoncé," she said. "We would listen to her in the hair and makeup trailer a lot. We would get up to switch chairs and we would Sasha Fierce it all the way over to each other."
Ugh, stop living my dream life, King. That's all.
