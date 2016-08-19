#TrumpExplainsMoviePlots Is Our Fave New Twitter Read

Erin Donnelly
Donald Trump wants to make America great again. So why not start with Hollywood?

The internet gods have drummed up the genius hashtag #TrumpExplainsMoviePlots. Long story short, we're not getting any work done today.

Here's how it works: Take a popular movie, describe the plot, and throw in a lot of insults and words like "losers." For example, here's how the Republican nominee might describe A League of Their Own.

"Buncha 2's with a few 9's try to act like men and lose. Weak. I could easily beat them."
Young Frankenstein, meanwhile, would give Trump the perfect opportunity to brag about his brains.
We've rounded up some of our favorite contributions. Warning: You're probably going to spend the rest of the day giggling at your desk.

