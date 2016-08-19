TrumpExplainsMoviePlots Is Our Fave New Twitter Read

The internet gods have drummed up the genius hashtag #TrumpExplainsMoviePlots. Long story short, we're not getting any work done today.
Here's how it works: Take a popular movie, describe the plot, and throw in a lot of insults and words like "losers." For example, here's how the Republican nominee might describe A League of Their Own.
"Buncha 2's with a few 9's try to act like men and lose. Weak. I could easily beat them."
Buncha 2's with a few 9's try to act like men and lose. Weak. I could easily beat them. #TrumpExplainsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/QnlXf99lfF— a girl is no one (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 18, 2016
Igor, great guy, poorly educated, picks a bad brain, unlike mine. I have a very good brain. #TrumpExplainsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/ElANf6RN3q— CK (@charley_ck14) August 19, 2016
Big shark. Biggest shark you ever saw. I saw it, folks. Huge. Police chief. Great guy, friend of mine. He KILLED it #TrumpExplainsMoviePlots— Scott Dooley (@scottdools) August 18, 2016
A great ship - The best ship! Illegal Immigrants steer it into an iceberg by Irish dancing #TrumpExplainsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/duGyRLoZdp— Gav (@miracleofsound) August 18, 2016
A weak liberal tricks 11 guys into letting a Hispanic criminal go free. Sad. #TrumpExplainsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/EYGLvIx6TZ— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 18, 2016
This guy, Aladdin- hes making terrible, the worst deals. Believe me folks, I would've got 4, 5, even 12 wishes— Josh Mahan (@squashmahan) August 18, 2016
#TrumpExplainsMoviePlots
Fish girl makes a terrible deal with Rosie ODonnell. Maybe she's not allowed to talk. Sad. #TrumpExplainsMoviePlots pic.twitter.com/Hlx8h4pasU— Greg (@Pyle206) August 18, 2016