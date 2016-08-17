Why People Didn't Understand Zelda Williams' Reaction To Her Dad's Death

Last Thursday was the second anniversary of Robin Williams' death, and his daughter Zelda reminded us that there's no right or wrong way to grieve. She took a break from social media so that she didn't feel pressure to put on a big display of emotion for her followers. When she came back, she commemorated him with a quote from The Little Prince.
She also had a somewhat unconventional way of coping with his death back when it happened, she told Chelsea Handler on a recent episode of Chelsea. Rather than spend weeks wallowing, she got on with her life.
"I just kept going, "OK, well, today I'm going to wake up and love what I do and then tomorrow I'm going to wake up and be happy and love what I do, and then the next day... because that's all you can do," she explained.
Other people didn't quite understand her reaction, she remembers. "For a while, no one would let me do anything," she said. "I think there's that reaction of, 'oh shit — are you OK?' And even if you are OK, they're like, 'but what's wrong?'"
Her approach had a positive effect, though: She wrote 12 scripts during the time.
She and Handler talked about how adaptable people are and how we manage to thrive even under tragic circumstances.
Though Williams always has her father in her thoughts, she also hasn't let his death set her back, and that's what he would have wanted.
