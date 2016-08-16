You Need To See This Adorable Throwback Pic Of Simone Biles & Laurie Hernandez

The women of U.S.A. gymnastics don't need to do anything else to win our hearts; they've had them for a while now. And yet, we are still discovering all the ways these athletes make us love them. For example, just yesterday, Simone Biles tweeted (and posted to Instagram) an adorable throwback photo of herself and teammate Laurie Hernandez, reminding us just how long their road to Rio together has been.
"Who wouldve thought WAY back then we would be competing in Beam finals together at the Olympics, DREAM BIG," Biles tweeted, alongside two selfies of the pair. One was clearly taken years ago; the other was taken only moments before they competed in the balance beam finals. In both photos, they look downright ecstatic to be doing what they love.
Later that day, Hernandez and Biles went home with the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the event. Dreaming big has definitely paid off for these two, but we're going to give most of the credit to all the hard work that they've put into their careers since even before that throwback was taken. Keep dreaming, ladies (and keep posting the amazing throwbacks, Simone).
Check out the full tweet below.
"Who wouldve thought WAY back then we would be competing in Beam finals together at the Olympics, DREAM BIG," Biles tweeted, alongside two selfies of the pair. One was clearly taken years ago; the other was taken only moments before they competed in the balance beam finals. In both photos, they look downright ecstatic to be doing what they love.
Later that day, Hernandez and Biles went home with the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the event. Dreaming big has definitely paid off for these two, but we're going to give most of the credit to all the hard work that they've put into their careers since even before that throwback was taken. Keep dreaming, ladies (and keep posting the amazing throwbacks, Simone).
Check out the full tweet below.
who wouldve thought WAY back then we would be competing in Beam finals together at the Olympics 😱🇺🇸 •DREAM BIG• pic.twitter.com/dSaYBd1YtB— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 15, 2016
Advertisement