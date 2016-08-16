You Need To See This Cake Robot In Action

Cake robots are not just a thing that exists in our wildest dreams, apparently. They exist, as do promotional videos, and the promotional videos for cake robots are amazing.
The Kid Should See This, a video curation site, found some of these industrial films for Unifiller, a company that produces said cake robots and they are hypnotic.
The way it works is, a robot ices the cake. Look at this thing go. It’s like watching a child take its first steps.
The Kid Should See This, a video curation site, found some of these industrial films for Unifiller, a company that produces said cake robots and they are hypnotic.
The way it works is, a robot ices the cake. Look at this thing go. It’s like watching a child take its first steps.
The carrots are the best part, sorry if you hold a different (wrong) opinion. We only have one question for the cake robot: Can I have some?
There are more videos. They’re just as amazing.
We, for one, welcome our new cake robot overlords.
Advertisement