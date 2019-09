Danielle Brooks Is Winning Summer With This Body-Positive Instagram

In a May interview with AOL Build , Brooks talked about how Orange Is the New Black shaped her body acceptance and how she hopes to pass that confidence to girls in the audience."I hope that my platform really does show young girls that they can do it being their selves, whether you do have very Christian values or not, whether you are plus-size or not, dark skin, whatever that is, I just want people to know that you can be yourself and make it into this business," Brooks said.Not one for all talk and no action, Brooks is doing just that one Instagram at a time, including this swimsuit snap in conjunction with Ashley Graham's body-positive #myswimbody campaign.