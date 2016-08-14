Danielle Brooks Is Winning Summer With This Body-Positive Instagram

Danielle Brooks isn't letting the summer swelter get in the way of body acceptance. While you may know her as Taystee on Orange Is the New Black, Brooks regularly showcases her year-round commitment to loving herself and inspiring others to do the same. Case in point: her flawless crop top game.
Not that crop tops are a new look for Brooks. They're in her regular wardrobe rotation.
No wonder they're one of her warm-weather staples: she slays in the style and pays no mind to any unadventurous and body-shaming critics who claim they isn't appropriate for fuller figures.
In a May interview with AOL Build, Brooks talked about how Orange Is the New Black shaped her body acceptance and how she hopes to pass that confidence to girls in the audience.
"I hope that my platform really does show young girls that they can do it being their selves, whether you do have very Christian values or not, whether you are plus-size or not, dark skin, whatever that is, I just want people to know that you can be yourself and make it into this business," Brooks said.
Not one for all talk and no action, Brooks is doing just that one Instagram at a time, including this swimsuit snap in conjunction with Ashley Graham's body-positive #myswimbody campaign.
Advertisement
Her simple secret to loving the way she looks? It's not Hollywood fame and success — and no amount of money can buy it.
Advertisement