We’ve told you about the secret menu items you can get at Chipotle, such as ordering a burrito bowl with chips instead of rice for instant nachos. Now, there’s another secret menu that can fill your tray with food without emptying your bank account.
The secret really isn’t all that secret: It’s the kid’s menu. Some locations have it in plain sight on the menu board, although others don't. When you check it out, you’ll be wondering how you missed it.
According to the Chipotle website, there are two options for the kid’s meal: the “build your own” and the quesadilla. With the build your own, you can choose three ingredients: one meat or guacamole and two sides. Plus, you pick either crispy or soft corn tortillas or flour tortillas. It also comes with fruit or a kid-size serving of chips and a drink. For the quesadilla, you get a small cheese quesadilla, rice and beans, the fruit or kid’s chips, and the drink.
Both are served in a paper tray that is part bento box, part middle school lunchroom.
Business Insider reports that the kid's menu will cost you between $3.75 and $4.75. That’s a big savings over the cost of the burritos, which run over $7, although they come with unlimited add-ons.
Granted, the kid’s menu items aren’t going to be as much food or as customizable as the standard burrito or burrito bowl, but they could be a great option when you’re looking to save a buck or two.
