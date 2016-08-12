You know what they say: “Friends who eat pasta together, stay together.” Wait, that is a saying, right? Either way, yesterday, our fave Olympic bro duo, Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps, had themselves a little spaghetti party right before the men's 200-meter individual medley. The magical moment was captured and posted on Lochte's Instagram. We have to say, the men look adorable in their matching personal whirlpools while digging into their take-out containers.
It's fitting that the celebration took place last night, as the event was likely the very last time the two will compete against each other after 12 long years of friendly competition. Phelps took home the gold, while Lochte failed to medal, but we're sure the two still had nothing but love for each other after their last run.
During an interview with NBC on Wednesday, Lochte and Phelps spoke about their long-lived rivalry, pushing each other to be better, and their strong bond. All that, plus their special spaghetti party, is major #friendshipgoals if we've ever seen it. We only wish we'd been invited. (People)
