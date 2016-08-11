Take A Peek Inside Bill & Hillary Clinton's Modest First Home

The White House — where the Clintons lived for eight years and where they hope to spend eight more — is a far cry from the 1,800-square-foot home in Fayetteville, AR, where the pair began their married life. And if you're wondering what the starter home of the most powerful political duo in American history actually looked like, you're in luck.

The one-bedroom abode, where the couple lived for a short time in the 1970s while they both worked at University of Arkansas’ Law School, was placed on the National Register Of Historic Places in 2010 and is now maintained as a museum. In his speech at the Democratic National Convention last month, former president Clinton revealed that he purchased the home after Hillary offhandedly mentioned that she liked it while driving by. She had rejected Bill's marriage proposals, and in a last-ditch effort to win her over, he decided to buy the house, hoping that his grand gesture might finally convince Hillary to say yes. It worked.

Today, you can visit the home, see a replica of the wedding dress Hillary wore when she married Bill in that very living room, and examine memorabilia from both of the Clintons' political careers. You can also take a stroll through the back garden, which contains the favorite flower of every former first lady. Since the home-turned-museum is located on Clinton Drive, it's pretty easy to find. Something tells us the lines will be longer after November, so might as well check it out now. (House Beautiful)
