President Obama is just as excited about the Olympics as you are.
In a video posted to the White House's YouTube account on Monday, Barack and Michelle Obama interview each other about the games.
Michelle Obama reveals that if she could compete in an Olympic event, she'd pick gymnastics. "They are phenomenal. And if I could flip like that, I would do it in a heartbeat," she tells her husband in the clip. The president, meanwhile, lists Jesse Owens as his favorite Olympian, ever.
The most memorable point in the interview, though, starts around 1:23, when Michelle Obama asks her husband what his favorite Olympic sport to watch is.
"See, you mentioned…gymnastics, which I find spectacular," Obama says to his wife. "Because anything involving your head pointing down is not something I'd do. But it's too tense." At that point, Obama makes a gesture to demonstrate the tension he apparently feels while watching the gymnastics events. He then lists the 200-meter race as his favorite Olympic sport to watch instead.
There you have it — even presidents get stressed out while watching the games. Check out the full interview here.
In a video posted to the White House's YouTube account on Monday, Barack and Michelle Obama interview each other about the games.
Michelle Obama reveals that if she could compete in an Olympic event, she'd pick gymnastics. "They are phenomenal. And if I could flip like that, I would do it in a heartbeat," she tells her husband in the clip. The president, meanwhile, lists Jesse Owens as his favorite Olympian, ever.
The most memorable point in the interview, though, starts around 1:23, when Michelle Obama asks her husband what his favorite Olympic sport to watch is.
"See, you mentioned…gymnastics, which I find spectacular," Obama says to his wife. "Because anything involving your head pointing down is not something I'd do. But it's too tense." At that point, Obama makes a gesture to demonstrate the tension he apparently feels while watching the gymnastics events. He then lists the 200-meter race as his favorite Olympic sport to watch instead.
There you have it — even presidents get stressed out while watching the games. Check out the full interview here.
Advertisement