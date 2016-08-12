Story from Living

This Couple Got Engaged & Then Immediately Married — On A Plane!

Olivia Harrison
Surprise marriage proposals are par for the course, but what about surprise weddings? One Austrian man recently planned a surprise proposal — which was quickly followed by a surprise marriage ceremony. And as if that weren't special enough, both events took place in rapid succession on a flight from Austria to Greece.

It all started when Jürgen Bogne took his girlfriend, Nathaly Eich, on a little getaway to Greece. Little did she know, the trip was actually a honeymoon. According to Travel + Leisure, Bogne popped the question to Eich as surrounding passengers on their flight sang "Marry You" by Bruno Mars. Right after the bride-to-be said yes, her new fiancé informed her that she would be walking down the aisle a lot sooner than she expected.

With the help of the bride's sister, Bogne had planned a very unique wedding ceremony on that very flight. The marriage festivities even included the couple's families, who had been hiding among the other passengers, waiting to surprise the bride. The two were married right then and there. Needless to say, it was a whirlwind, but luckily Eich documented it all, from engagement to honeymoon, on Instagram. Take a look, below. (Travel + Leisure)
