This Couple Got Engaged & Then Immediately Married — On A Plane!

When at the end of the day everything has changed but the most important part of your life has grown even closer
It all started when Jürgen Bogne took his girlfriend, Nathaly Eich, on a little getaway to Greece. Little did she know, the trip was actually a honeymoon. According to Travel + Leisure, Bogne popped the question to Eich as surrounding passengers on their flight sang "Marry You" by Bruno Mars. Right after the bride-to-be said yes, her new fiancé informed her that she would be walking down the aisle a lot sooner than she expected.
With the help of the bride's sister, Bogne had planned a very unique wedding ceremony on that very flight. The marriage festivities even included the couple's families, who had been hiding among the other passengers, waiting to surprise the bride. The two were married right then and there. Needless to say, it was a whirlwind, but luckily Eich documented it all, from engagement to honeymoon, on Instagram. Take a look, below. (Travel + Leisure)
the perfect moment every girl waits for their whole life ❤️ he popped the question! And we got married on the same flight! Amazing day! Can't find the right words for all the feelings right now ❤️ just crazy
that feeling ❤️ we were yesterday even allowed to meet the captain and 1st officer at the cockpit! They were flying an extra round just for us and put the Olymp under their right wing - which was their wedding gift for us! Thank you @austrianairlines - best best best crew ever!
Good Morning from Athens! ❤️ our first day aus a married couple - we are so overwhelmed by all of your wishes and the response we get from the media worldwide. ❤️ This is all too good to be true! Feels like in a dream! Thank you for following this story & celebrating with us!