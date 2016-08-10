What is your advice for other women in abusive relationships?

"If you’re in a situation where [you’re just not ready to take action], put someone else in that chair. Sometimes women, we do feel like we deserve it, but think about someone you truly love: your child, or your niece, sister, mother. What if they were going through that? If they were in that same chair, what would you say to them?



"My dad gave me very important advice that I’ll never forget. He said, 'People outside are not going to understand, but you will know when you’ve had enough. So, if you need to fight for your marriage, fight for it. But the moment he ever threatens you, threatens your life… Daughter, please don’t take it lightly.'"



People see you as a strong woman, in particular physically strong, and might wonder “Why didn’t you just fight back?” What do you say to that?

"I get that question a lot. I never attempted to fight back at all — I saw that as disrespectful. I just attempted to protect myself by holding my hands up. Abuse is a different thing than a fight. I didn’t look at it as a fight. It was just a situation I had to get through. In my mind, if I didn’t fight back, it would be over sooner."



Why are you partnering with Safe Horizon to take the #PutTheNailinIt vow to end domestic violence?

"I want women to know that no matter what you’ve done, you don’t deserve to be beaten. You are loved and worthy.



"I take the vow because it’s an act of courage and strength for me. I hope that through #PutTheNailinIt, anyone going through abuse can find courage to find support."

