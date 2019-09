While we’re going to have to wait longer than we hoped for the new season of Game of Thrones, that doesn’t mean we can’t interact with one of the best parts of the show. Composer Ramin Djawadi is going on the road and playing pieces from the show’s score. After a recent preview at the Hollywood Palladium, the show will embark on a 28-city tour around the country.The concert is billed as an immersion into the world of Game of Thrones through music, combining clips from the show with original images to take audiences all over George R.R. Martin’s world. That will apparently include a massive stage modeled on the giant globe in the Citadel. A concept video included two stages, one each for King’s Landing and Winterfell.“For seven years, Ramin has been blowing our mind with his music’s force, subtlety, and endless inventiveness,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, executive producers of Thrones, told EW . “The GoT Concert Experience will be unique in the history of concert tours, an eye-popping, ear-splitting, phantasmagoric blend of the show’s visuals and Ramin’s powerful compositions. We are more excited for it than anyone.”Djawadi seems excited by the bigness of the project.“We really want to summarize the show the best we can,” Djawadi told EW . “There’s a lot of different locations and events to cover. If you come and watch this concert, you really get a nice summary and a nice look back on the past seasons.”The tour opens Feb. 15, 2017 in Kansas City before travelling to stops that include Madison Square Garden in New York and the Los Angeles Forum. You can buy tickets at livenation.com starting Aug. 10. at 10 a.m.See a full list of dates below.Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017: Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint CenterFriday, Feb. 17, 2017: St. Paul, Minnesota, Xcel Energy CenterSunday, Feb. 19, 2017: Chicago, United CenterMonday, Feb. 20, 2017: Detroit, Palace of Auburn HillsWednesday, Feb. 22, 2017: Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide ArenaThursday, Feb. 23, 2017: Buffalo, New York, First Niagara CenterSaturday, Feb. 25, 2017: Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan SunSunday, Feb. 26, 2017: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo CenterWednesday, March 1, 2017: Washington, DC, Verizon CenterFriday, March 3, 2017: Montreal, Bell CentreSaturday, March 4, 2017: Toronto, Air Canada CentreMonday, March 6, 2017: Boston, TD Bank GardenTuesday, March 7, 2017: New York, Madison Square GardenThursday, March 9, 2017: Charlotte, North Carolina, Time Warner Cable ArenaSaturday, March 11, 2017: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, BB&T CenterSunday, March 12, 2017: Tampa, Florida, Amalie ArenaTuesday, March 14, 2017: Atlanta, Philips ArenaThursday, March 16, 2017: San Antonio, Texas, AT&T CenterFriday, March 17, 2017: Houston, Toyota CenterSunday, March 19, 2017: Denver, Pepsi CenterTuesday, March 21, 2017: Salt Lake City, Maverik CenterThursday, March 23, 2017: Los Angeles, The ForumSaturday, March 25, 2017: Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden ArenaSunday, March 26, 2017: Phoenix, TalkingStick Resort ArenaWednesday, March 29, 2017: San Jose, California, SAP CenterFriday, March 31, 2017: Seattle, Key ArenaSaturday, April 1, 2017: Vancouver, Rogers ArenaSunday, April 2, 2017: Portland, Oregon, Moda Center