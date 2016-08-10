Story from TV Shows

Game Of Thrones Is Going On Tour

Michael Hafford
courtesy of HBO
While we’re going to have to wait longer than we hoped for the new season of Game of Thrones, that doesn’t mean we can’t interact with one of the best parts of the show. Composer Ramin Djawadi is going on the road and playing pieces from the show’s score. After a recent preview at the Hollywood Palladium, the show will embark on a 28-city tour around the country.

The concert is billed as an immersion into the world of Game of Thrones through music, combining clips from the show with original images to take audiences all over George R.R. Martin’s world. That will apparently include a massive stage modeled on the giant globe in the Citadel. A concept video included two stages, one each for King’s Landing and Winterfell.

“For seven years, Ramin has been blowing our mind with his music’s force, subtlety, and endless inventiveness,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, executive producers of Thrones, told EW. “The GoT Concert Experience will be unique in the history of concert tours, an eye-popping, ear-splitting, phantasmagoric blend of the show’s visuals and Ramin’s powerful compositions. We are more excited for it than anyone.”

Djawadi seems excited by the bigness of the project.

“We really want to summarize the show the best we can,” Djawadi told EW. “There’s a lot of different locations and events to cover. If you come and watch this concert, you really get a nice summary and a nice look back on the past seasons.”

The tour opens Feb. 15, 2017 in Kansas City before travelling to stops that include Madison Square Garden in New York and the Los Angeles Forum. You can buy tickets at livenation.com starting Aug. 10. at 10 a.m.

See a full list of dates below.

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017: Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint Center

Friday, Feb. 17, 2017: St. Paul, Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017: Chicago, United Center

Monday, Feb. 20, 2017: Detroit, Palace of Auburn Hills

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017: Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena

Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017: Buffalo, New York, First Niagara Center

Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017: Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, March 1, 2017: Washington, DC, Verizon Center

Friday, March 3, 2017: Montreal, Bell Centre

Saturday, March 4, 2017: Toronto, Air Canada Centre

Monday, March 6, 2017: Boston, TD Bank Garden

Tuesday, March 7, 2017: New York, Madison Square Garden

Thursday, March 9, 2017: Charlotte, North Carolina, Time Warner Cable Arena

Saturday, March 11, 2017: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, BB&T Center

Sunday, March 12, 2017: Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena

Tuesday, March 14, 2017: Atlanta, Philips Arena

Thursday, March 16, 2017: San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center

Friday, March 17, 2017: Houston, Toyota Center

Sunday, March 19, 2017: Denver, Pepsi Center

Tuesday, March 21, 2017: Salt Lake City, Maverik Center

Thursday, March 23, 2017: Los Angeles, The Forum

Saturday, March 25, 2017: Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, March 26, 2017: Phoenix, TalkingStick Resort Arena

Wednesday, March 29, 2017: San Jose, California, SAP Center

Friday, March 31, 2017: Seattle, Key Arena

Saturday, April 1, 2017: Vancouver, Rogers Arena

Sunday, April 2, 2017: Portland, Oregon, Moda Center
