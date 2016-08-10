While we’re going to have to wait longer than we hoped for the new season of Game of Thrones, that doesn’t mean we can’t interact with one of the best parts of the show. Composer Ramin Djawadi is going on the road and playing pieces from the show’s score. After a recent preview at the Hollywood Palladium, the show will embark on a 28-city tour around the country.
The concert is billed as an immersion into the world of Game of Thrones through music, combining clips from the show with original images to take audiences all over George R.R. Martin’s world. That will apparently include a massive stage modeled on the giant globe in the Citadel. A concept video included two stages, one each for King’s Landing and Winterfell.
“For seven years, Ramin has been blowing our mind with his music’s force, subtlety, and endless inventiveness,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, executive producers of Thrones, told EW. “The GoT Concert Experience will be unique in the history of concert tours, an eye-popping, ear-splitting, phantasmagoric blend of the show’s visuals and Ramin’s powerful compositions. We are more excited for it than anyone.”
Djawadi seems excited by the bigness of the project.
“We really want to summarize the show the best we can,” Djawadi told EW. “There’s a lot of different locations and events to cover. If you come and watch this concert, you really get a nice summary and a nice look back on the past seasons.”
The tour opens Feb. 15, 2017 in Kansas City before travelling to stops that include Madison Square Garden in New York and the Los Angeles Forum. You can buy tickets at livenation.com starting Aug. 10. at 10 a.m.
See a full list of dates below.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017: Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint Center
Friday, Feb. 17, 2017: St. Paul, Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center
Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017: Chicago, United Center
Monday, Feb. 20, 2017: Detroit, Palace of Auburn Hills
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017: Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017: Buffalo, New York, First Niagara Center
Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017: Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Wednesday, March 1, 2017: Washington, DC, Verizon Center
Friday, March 3, 2017: Montreal, Bell Centre
Saturday, March 4, 2017: Toronto, Air Canada Centre
Monday, March 6, 2017: Boston, TD Bank Garden
Tuesday, March 7, 2017: New York, Madison Square Garden
Thursday, March 9, 2017: Charlotte, North Carolina, Time Warner Cable Arena
Saturday, March 11, 2017: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, BB&T Center
Sunday, March 12, 2017: Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena
Tuesday, March 14, 2017: Atlanta, Philips Arena
Thursday, March 16, 2017: San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center
Friday, March 17, 2017: Houston, Toyota Center
Sunday, March 19, 2017: Denver, Pepsi Center
Tuesday, March 21, 2017: Salt Lake City, Maverik Center
Thursday, March 23, 2017: Los Angeles, The Forum
Saturday, March 25, 2017: Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, March 26, 2017: Phoenix, TalkingStick Resort Arena
Wednesday, March 29, 2017: San Jose, California, SAP Center
Friday, March 31, 2017: Seattle, Key Arena
Saturday, April 1, 2017: Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Sunday, April 2, 2017: Portland, Oregon, Moda Center
The concert is billed as an immersion into the world of Game of Thrones through music, combining clips from the show with original images to take audiences all over George R.R. Martin’s world. That will apparently include a massive stage modeled on the giant globe in the Citadel. A concept video included two stages, one each for King’s Landing and Winterfell.
“For seven years, Ramin has been blowing our mind with his music’s force, subtlety, and endless inventiveness,” David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, executive producers of Thrones, told EW. “The GoT Concert Experience will be unique in the history of concert tours, an eye-popping, ear-splitting, phantasmagoric blend of the show’s visuals and Ramin’s powerful compositions. We are more excited for it than anyone.”
Djawadi seems excited by the bigness of the project.
“We really want to summarize the show the best we can,” Djawadi told EW. “There’s a lot of different locations and events to cover. If you come and watch this concert, you really get a nice summary and a nice look back on the past seasons.”
The tour opens Feb. 15, 2017 in Kansas City before travelling to stops that include Madison Square Garden in New York and the Los Angeles Forum. You can buy tickets at livenation.com starting Aug. 10. at 10 a.m.
See a full list of dates below.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017: Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint Center
Friday, Feb. 17, 2017: St. Paul, Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center
Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017: Chicago, United Center
Monday, Feb. 20, 2017: Detroit, Palace of Auburn Hills
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017: Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017: Buffalo, New York, First Niagara Center
Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017: Uncasville, Connecticut, Mohegan Sun
Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
Wednesday, March 1, 2017: Washington, DC, Verizon Center
Friday, March 3, 2017: Montreal, Bell Centre
Saturday, March 4, 2017: Toronto, Air Canada Centre
Monday, March 6, 2017: Boston, TD Bank Garden
Tuesday, March 7, 2017: New York, Madison Square Garden
Thursday, March 9, 2017: Charlotte, North Carolina, Time Warner Cable Arena
Saturday, March 11, 2017: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, BB&T Center
Sunday, March 12, 2017: Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena
Tuesday, March 14, 2017: Atlanta, Philips Arena
Thursday, March 16, 2017: San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center
Friday, March 17, 2017: Houston, Toyota Center
Sunday, March 19, 2017: Denver, Pepsi Center
Tuesday, March 21, 2017: Salt Lake City, Maverik Center
Thursday, March 23, 2017: Los Angeles, The Forum
Saturday, March 25, 2017: Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, March 26, 2017: Phoenix, TalkingStick Resort Arena
Wednesday, March 29, 2017: San Jose, California, SAP Center
Friday, March 31, 2017: Seattle, Key Arena
Saturday, April 1, 2017: Vancouver, Rogers Arena
Sunday, April 2, 2017: Portland, Oregon, Moda Center
Advertisement