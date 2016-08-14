Love, lust, and libidinous exchanges: Intensity is in the air this week as magnetic and seductive Pluto sends a naughty snap to romantic Venus. What starts as an innocent flirtation could quickly evolve into nights of unbridled passion. With both planets parked in earth signs, there's a good chance that feelings will linger for longer than a mere 24 hours. Hey, who says true love can't start with a bang? (Er...sorry.) But with that in mind, steer clear of any complicated entanglements. If there's a tan line on that ring finger, run (don't walk!) in the opposite direction.



On Thursday, 2016's only full moon in Aquarius electrifies the skies and makes the weird just plain wondrous. (Is that a unicorn flying by, or are you just happy to see us?) Originality is the order of the day, so feel free to let your freak flag fly proudly this week. Aquarius is the governess of technology and community. If you and your friends keep peppering conversations with, "That would make an amazing app!" consider the possibility of actually developing those digital dreams. No, you don't have to invent the next Pokémon Go, just something practical that makes people feel more connected. Or simply pick up the entertainment director's baton IRL. The community spirit is alive under these moonbeams, reminding us that the more we get together, the happier we'll be.

