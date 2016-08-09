Last week, everyone's pretend boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, a.k.a. Canada's dreamy prime minister, took a stand for public breast-feeding on Twitter. But, in true Woke Bae fashion, Trudeau stepped aside and let a woman do the talking on this subject. Last Saturday, in honor of World Breast-Feeding Week, Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, took over his Twitter account to tweet a photo of herself nursing their son, Hadrien.
"This World Breastfeeding Week, let's support mothers to breastfeed anytime, anywhere," Trudeau, who signed her message "SGT," tweeted. As Mic reports, this isn't the first time Trudeau has spoken out in favor of breast-feeding whenever, wherever. Earlier this year, she spoke with Katie Couric about how important it is for women to choose what's best for them, whether that means breast-feeding or not: "I think it’s a woman’s choice. I breast-fed my three babies. I also gave them formula. I think it’s a beautiful bond, and I encourage it, but I don’t judge."
Much like women in the U.S., Canadian women are still vulnerable to scrutiny and shaming while breast-feeding in public. It's probably a huge comfort to nursing mothers, Canadian or otherwise, to know that one of the internet's favorite political couples is in their corner. And, Trudeau's followers have responded with overwhelming — if slightly bizarre — support.
Check out the tweet below.
This World Breastfeeding Week, let's support mothers to breastfeed anytime, anywhere. - SGT #WBW2016 pic.twitter.com/vgRMhzVY1Z— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 6, 2016
