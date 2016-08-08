The trailer for Season 3 of Transparent is out, and the show is continuing to explore what it's like to be and live with a transgender parent. The Amazon series will return September 23rd, picking up where the second left off in the life of trans woman Maura Pfefferman and her family.
One scene in the trailer shows Maura, played by Arrested Development's Jeffrey Tambor, asking her family to call her "Mom." In another, she consults a surgeon about liposuction on her face, saying she'd like to donate her excess skin to science. "She just wants to be pretty, and she deserves to feel pretty," says her daughter Ali, played by Girls's Gaby Hoffman.
The video's description is vague but promises some revelations on a family cruise in Mexico. We'll also hopefully get to see how Maura's relationship with her love interest Vicky pans out.
“When one person in a family transitions, everyone transitions," Shelly Pfefferman, played by Judith Light, says in one scene. It looks like Transparent will keep showing us all the ways that happens.
