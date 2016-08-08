For Jennifer Grey one time was clearly enough. The original Baby, who nobody put in a corner, told The Hollywood Reporter she was offered a role in ABC's TV movie, but turned it down.
"I was flattered because I always want to be asked because it's nice to want to be included," Grey said. "But for me, it would be sacrosanct for me to do it because it didn't feel appropriate to me."
Grey said that it feels like ABC is doing something different with its version of Dirty Dancing, which tells the tale of a sheltered young woman who falls in love with a dance instructor in the '60s, and in her opinion "if you're going to do your own thing, do your own thing."
Grey, who stars on the Amazon series Red Oaks, joked, "I wouldn't say [what role was offered] but I will tell you, it wasn't Baby!"
The role Grey made famous will instead be played by Scream Queens' Abigail Breslin. She will be starring opposite dancer Colt Prattes, who will be taking on Patrick Swayze's role of Johnny.
Though Grey won't be in the new Dirty Dancing, she swears she will be watching, and even offered up some advice for the new cast: "own it for yourself."
"We all just do our interpretation and I'm only flattered and excited for people who are excited enough to put their stamp on it and see what they make of it and how they make it their own," she said.
Grey also reminisced about what made Swayze such a good partner, explaining, "He smelled really good, his skin was really nice. He was really strong and he was very protective and his heart was very much in it."
Got that Colt Prattes?
