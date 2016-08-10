They ruined the characters.

One of the best things about Doug was that every character on the show was fully developed. Patti Mayonnaise wasn't just the girl he was crushing on — she was a tomboy, the daughter of a single parent, and living with a father who had a disability. All these things made Patti more interesting than just generic, cute girl next door. And you could say the same for every character on the original show.



But when Doug moved to Disney, the new network decided that almost every character needed some kind of change.



One of the most glaring examples: Connie Benge was a fun secondary character on the Nickelodeon show who hung out with Patti and Beebe. She was also fantastic because she didn't have the same body as every other cartoon girl on the show. Connie wasn't skinny; she had curves. They never made her body central to her storyline, but it was still part of who she was.