They ruined the music.

I'm not the first person to hate on Disney's retooled version of Doug — there's actually an entire Reddit about it — and I doubt I'll be the last. I can't even talk to you about Doug's 1st Movie, which might have been the worst movie I saw in the 1990s (and that's including all the Land Before Time spin-offs and the Shaq classic Kazaam).From what I can tell, through chat rooms and conversations with friends, we Disney Doug-haters all seem to have the same issues with the reworked version. And it really comes down to just three things that killed the show.The show's creator, Jim Jenkins, really wanted the music on Doug to be different from the type of music you would find on any other cartoon show. And I think they succeeded in that goal. Some of the most memorable things about Doug are the little riffs that would accompany each character, the theme song, and the music of The Beets (a play off the Beatles).Disney obviously missed the memo. The first thing they did was change the awesome original theme song, composed by Fred Newman...