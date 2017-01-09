The Reason We'll All Be Using Pizza ATMs In The Near Future

One small step for pepperoni, one giant leap for pizza kind. The PizzaATM has landed @XavierUniv. #comingtoamerica pic.twitter.com/EwLc8UDv5x— Xavier Dining (@XavierDining) July 28, 2016
Update: Back in August, a French company called Paline brought the first Pizza ATM to the United States. The machine was installed at Xavier University in Cincinnati. For the past several months, we've been waiting patiently to find out when those of us who don't attend Xavier University would get to use a pizza ATM, and it looks like the time has finally arrived. According to GrubStreet, Paline will begin shipping pizza ATMs all over the country this month. In order to get one of these puppies installed at your school, company, or establishment, you will be required to attend Xavier’s Pizza Chef School for training. A small price to pay for access to this exquisite invention.
This article was originally published on August 4, 2016.
In college, late-night snacking is a must. Whether you’re up all night trying to finish that term paper or are out partying ’til the wee hours with friends, chances are you’re going to get hungry. That’s why one college in Cincinnati made it its mission to come up with a late-night dining option for students, and it’s making us wish we were back in school.
Xavier University just installed a pizza ATM in Fenwick Place, a residence hall on campus. The kids who are living there this fall are mighty lucky. According to Cincinnati.com, this food ATM serves up pizza in just minutes and will be open for student use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Pizza ATM was created by a French company called Paline, and the one that was recently set up at Xavier is the very first in the United States. Students will be able to select the type of pie they want, and then said pie is moved to a convection oven. Once it's heated, it gets dropped into a box and shot out to the student. The very first pizza made in the ATM was given to Xavier's women's soccer team yesterday, and it looks better than any dining-hall food we ever had.
When can we move in?
The first Pizza ATM pizza in the nation has been presented to the women's soccer team today. Thanks @XavierDining pic.twitter.com/1zX4IppSvt— XU Women's Soccer (@XavierWSOC) August 3, 2016
Here it is America and @XavierUniv , the #pizzaatm first pizzas! #legendary pic.twitter.com/odYHMcNbtU— Xavier Dining (@XavierDining) August 3, 2016
