This Puppy Eating A Popsicle Will Get You Through To Friday

It's Thursday, and we're all dragging. Thankfully, the internet is here to bring us the most delightfully adorable puppy video, pretty much ever. Meet Alex, a puppy who lives in New Delhi. Yesterday this pup took a trip to his local dog café, Puppychino, for a little midweek pick-me-up. According to Puppychino's Facebook page, it is the first dog café in New Delhi, and it has "a special snout-licking dogglicious dog menu."
On his recent trip to the café, Alex ordered a "pupsicle," and luckily for us someone — probably a human, but who knows? — took a video of him enjoying his treat. In the video, Alex goes to town on that pupsicle. In other words, this puppy is all of us eating our favorite dessert, though we might look a little less cute when we scarf ours down. Take a look. (Mashable)
