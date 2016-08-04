Story from Entertainment News

Why Did Hope Solo Get Booed At The Olympics?

Morgan Baila
Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff.
The games have begun! And in Rio de Janeiro, the women's U.S. soccer team kicked off the 2016 Olympic Games with a win against New Zealand.

One of the players responsible for this is the notable goalie for the team, Hope Solo. The 31-year-old goalkeeper is a veteran of the Olympics, having been on the gold medal Olympic team twice before. This is her 16th year playing on the national soccer team.

That's a pretty strong résumé, wouldn't you say?

So why were the Brazilian fans booing every time Solo came in contact with the ball? The intense booing was even captured by those recording the game.
It hasn't been confirmed as to why she seems to be so disliked by attendees from the host country. Though, it is most likely linked back to her controversial comments about the Zika virus. As The Washington Post reports, Solo said she was "begrudgingly" attending the ceremonies this year due to concerns about the virus. She also shared a few tweets in July, further advertising her Zika fears.

The booing infuriated many stateside viewers watching from home.
Following the team's win, Solo told a reporter that she did hear the boos from the field, but that she was happy the crowd enjoyed themselves, even if it was at her expense.

Given the team's successful track record, Solo will be in Brazil for a while. Hopefully the fans will warm up to her, like she has warmed up to them.
