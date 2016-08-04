Why Did Hope Solo Get Booed At The Olympics?

One of the players responsible for this is the notable goalie for the team, Hope Solo. The 31-year-old goalkeeper is a veteran of the Olympics, having been on the gold medal Olympic team twice before. This is her 16th year playing on the national soccer team.
That's a pretty strong résumé, wouldn't you say?
So why were the Brazilian fans booing every time Solo came in contact with the ball? The intense booing was even captured by those recording the game.
Hope Solo continues to hilariously get booed in Belo Horizonte #USAvNZL pic.twitter.com/hxiDZGS4Fj— Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) August 3, 2016
Hope Solo being booed every time she touches the ball. She doesn't seem too popular with the locals.— amadí tídíane thiam (@amadoit__) August 3, 2016
Not sharing this!!! Get your own! #zikaproof #RoadToRio pic.twitter.com/y3d8hnuEjk— Hope Solo (@hopesolo) July 22, 2016
If anyone in the village forgets to pack repellent, come and see me...#DeptOfDefense #zikaproof pic.twitter.com/x8RdUV6M7c— Hope Solo (@hopesolo) July 22, 2016
The booing infuriated many stateside viewers watching from home.
me every time i hear the crowd boo @hopesolo #USWNT pic.twitter.com/EeOi52Q73H— Abigail Cathcart (@abcthcrt) August 4, 2016
How can anyone boo Hope Solo? She is the definition of spectacular. #WorldsBestKeeper #USAvNZL— Laura (@Lora_Swainz) August 3, 2016
What these people don't realize is that Hope Solo only gets better when they boo her #FuelTheMonster #Haters 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— Taylor Nunn (@t_nunn12) August 3, 2016
Hope Solo on fans' booing: "I'm glad the fans had fun. If they had more fun at my expense, more power to them." pic.twitter.com/1pbcdJIgw4— Rick Maese (@RickMaese) August 4, 2016
Given the team's successful track record, Solo will be in Brazil for a while. Hopefully the fans will warm up to her, like she has warmed up to them.
So far the people, hotel, food & coffee in Brasil are wonderful! But @CarliLloyd, why is my poster above your bed? pic.twitter.com/l7PTpxCw24— Hope Solo (@hopesolo) July 29, 2016