Jonah Hill Sent The BEST Accidental Email To Drake

Having someone read your diary would be pretty embarrassing, but it would be doubly embarrassing to accidentally email your private journal to a super-famous celebrity. That’s what happened to Jonah Hill, according to his recent interview with Jimmy Fallon.
The War Dogs star told Fallon that he has recently been keeping a food journal, which he sends to his nutritionist at the end of each day. However, he made an unexpected blunder when sending it out. Hill did his usual thing and typed out food items like yogurt, salad, chicken, and then hit send. But when he didn’t hear back from his doctor after a while, he went back through his sent messages to check out what was going on. That’s when he discovered that he had unintentionally sent his food diary to Drake, the famous rapper.
Apparently when Hill typed "Dr" for doctor in the address window of his email, it automatically selected Drake's username. Don't you hate it when that happens? Fallon comforted Hill about the epically embarrassing mistake, suggesting that perhaps it would inspire Drake to write a new song. Check out the video, below.
