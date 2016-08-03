Join me on #BumpDay to ask Congress to pass #ReachAct so all moms have healthy pregnancies: https://t.co/mVTJwn6eW5 pic.twitter.com/Kgvzc2Xbrb— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 3, 2016
Olivia Wilde is tweeting her baby bump, and she wants you to do the same.
The reason? As much progress as we've made in modern medicine and health care, maternal health care remains incredibly high-risk. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 830 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth every day. And yet maternal health doesn't seem to be discussed nearly as often as it should be.
One hashtag, however, is hoping to change that.
#BumpDay, celebrated on August 3, seeks to raise awareness about the need for maternal health care worldwide. The initiative was started by What To Expect, a site committed to sharing information and news about pregnancy and parenting, in partnership with International Medical Corps, the UN Foundation’s Universal Access Program, and 1,000 Days Foundation.
"We have so many 'days' now that it seemed to us we needed a day to talk about something that affects literally every human on the planet — healthy pregnancy," What To Expect's editor-in-chief, Diane Otter, tells Refinery29.
Throughout the day, the hashtag has seen participation from moms worldwide (including Wilde and Vanessa Williams), and organizations like the United Nations.
EVERY mom should expect a healthy pregnancy & a happy baby. Post your bump! #BumpDay https://t.co/8wz9fk2koy pic.twitter.com/pi1ULDBDDv— Vanessa Williams (@VWOfficial) August 3, 2016
#BumpDay is about healthy pregnancies. Help us reduce risk of #Zika to pregnant women by sharing some simple tips. pic.twitter.com/f8pgeZWgUZ— Sylvia Burwell (@SecBurwell) August 3, 2016
This #BumpDay, let’s make sure all women- no matter where they are- have access to the reproductive and maternal health resources they need— UN Foundation (@unfoundation) August 3, 2016
Happy #BumpDay hugs -- here's a bump blast from my past!Pregnant with Wyatt,1985.Grateful for healthy 2 pregnancies! pic.twitter.com/PbO4Yd1a7q— Heidi Murkoff (@HeidiMurkoff) August 3, 2016
So excited to FINALLY share the best news on #BumpDay-- my husband and I are expecting a baby boy in late January! 💙 pic.twitter.com/LWDunrf8PT— Therese O'Shea (@ThereseWINK) August 3, 2016