11 Of The Most Powerful Things Olympians Have Ever Said

Ian Thorpe, swimmer, Australia

“I can’t control my competitors…I can’t change what they do. I go out to do the best I can do.”



Andy Murray, tennis player, U.K.

“I used to think that losing made you more hungry and determined, but after my success at the Olympics and the U.S. Open, I realize that winning is the biggest motivation.”



Andre De Grasse, track and field, Canada

“Never let success get to your head. Never let failure get to your heart.”



Dara Torres, swimmer, U.S.A.

“I’d proven to the world that maturity, experience, dedication, and ingenuity can make up for a little senescence. Muscle tightening is not the only thing that happens to our bodies over time. We gain knowledge, focus, and understanding, and those things can help us win.” (Torres kicked off her Olympic comeback at age 41.)



Caitlyn Jenner, decathlete, U.S.A.

“That was a sporting event. The last few days [doing the Vanity Fair cover story that revealed her transition] is about life, okay, about living your life. About being true to yourself…It’s not about the fanfare, it’s not about people cheering in the stadium, it’s not about going down the street and everybody giving you a ‘That a boy, Bruce” pat on the back, okay. This is about your life and about who you are.”



Lolo Jones, track and field, U.S.A.

“I always use my failures to get through and push past.”



Vincent Hancock, shooter, U.S.A.

“Prepare for the best and the worst. You are going to have people who are patting you on the back, and you are going to have people who are gunning for you no matter what.”



Shawn Johnson, gymnast, U.S.A.

“With any kind of disappointment, I see it as a learning period. What did I do wrong? How can I fix it and show everyone what I’m actually made of?"



Winston Watts, bobsledder, Jamaica

“When you give up something you really do like, you cannot see it go away from you.” Watts said this about coming out of retirement at age 46 to revive the Jamaican bobsledding team.



Usain Bolt, track and field, Jamaica

“I use fear of failure a lot — it’s a powerful tool.”