11 Of The Most Powerful Things Olympians Have Ever Said

Every two years we have the awesome opportunity to marvel at some of the most dedicated people on the planet — Olympians. When the games come around, there’s an influx of stories about athletes who woke up every morning at 4 a.m. to work out or overcame horrifying injuries just to come back and dominate their sport.
These athletes work years with the goal of just a few moments of glory, so they’re the perfect people to look to when we’re trying to get some motivation. Tomorrow the 2016 Opening Ceremony will officially kick off the games (even though some events have already started). Read ahead for some of our all-time-favorite Olympians’ inspirational quotes.
Michael Phelps, swimmer, U.S.A.
“Nothing is impossible. With so many people saying it couldn’t be done, all it takes is an imagination.” (Phelps said this after winning a record eight gold medals at a single Olympic Games.)
These athletes work years with the goal of just a few moments of glory, so they’re the perfect people to look to when we’re trying to get some motivation. Tomorrow the 2016 Opening Ceremony will officially kick off the games (even though some events have already started). Read ahead for some of our all-time-favorite Olympians’ inspirational quotes.
Michael Phelps, swimmer, U.S.A.
“Nothing is impossible. With so many people saying it couldn’t be done, all it takes is an imagination.” (Phelps said this after winning a record eight gold medals at a single Olympic Games.)
Advertisement
Ian Thorpe, swimmer, Australia
“I can’t control my competitors…I can’t change what they do. I go out to do the best I can do.”
Andy Murray, tennis player, U.K.
“I used to think that losing made you more hungry and determined, but after my success at the Olympics and the U.S. Open, I realize that winning is the biggest motivation.”
Andre De Grasse, track and field, Canada
“Never let success get to your head. Never let failure get to your heart.”
Dara Torres, swimmer, U.S.A.
“I’d proven to the world that maturity, experience, dedication, and ingenuity can make up for a little senescence. Muscle tightening is not the only thing that happens to our bodies over time. We gain knowledge, focus, and understanding, and those things can help us win.” (Torres kicked off her Olympic comeback at age 41.)
Caitlyn Jenner, decathlete, U.S.A.
“That was a sporting event. The last few days [doing the Vanity Fair cover story that revealed her transition] is about life, okay, about living your life. About being true to yourself…It’s not about the fanfare, it’s not about people cheering in the stadium, it’s not about going down the street and everybody giving you a ‘That a boy, Bruce” pat on the back, okay. This is about your life and about who you are.”
Lolo Jones, track and field, U.S.A.
“I always use my failures to get through and push past.”
Vincent Hancock, shooter, U.S.A.
“Prepare for the best and the worst. You are going to have people who are patting you on the back, and you are going to have people who are gunning for you no matter what.”
Shawn Johnson, gymnast, U.S.A.
“With any kind of disappointment, I see it as a learning period. What did I do wrong? How can I fix it and show everyone what I’m actually made of?"
Winston Watts, bobsledder, Jamaica
“When you give up something you really do like, you cannot see it go away from you.” Watts said this about coming out of retirement at age 46 to revive the Jamaican bobsledding team.
Usain Bolt, track and field, Jamaica
“I use fear of failure a lot — it’s a powerful tool.”
“I can’t control my competitors…I can’t change what they do. I go out to do the best I can do.”
Andy Murray, tennis player, U.K.
“I used to think that losing made you more hungry and determined, but after my success at the Olympics and the U.S. Open, I realize that winning is the biggest motivation.”
Andre De Grasse, track and field, Canada
“Never let success get to your head. Never let failure get to your heart.”
Dara Torres, swimmer, U.S.A.
“I’d proven to the world that maturity, experience, dedication, and ingenuity can make up for a little senescence. Muscle tightening is not the only thing that happens to our bodies over time. We gain knowledge, focus, and understanding, and those things can help us win.” (Torres kicked off her Olympic comeback at age 41.)
Caitlyn Jenner, decathlete, U.S.A.
“That was a sporting event. The last few days [doing the Vanity Fair cover story that revealed her transition] is about life, okay, about living your life. About being true to yourself…It’s not about the fanfare, it’s not about people cheering in the stadium, it’s not about going down the street and everybody giving you a ‘That a boy, Bruce” pat on the back, okay. This is about your life and about who you are.”
Lolo Jones, track and field, U.S.A.
“I always use my failures to get through and push past.”
Vincent Hancock, shooter, U.S.A.
“Prepare for the best and the worst. You are going to have people who are patting you on the back, and you are going to have people who are gunning for you no matter what.”
Shawn Johnson, gymnast, U.S.A.
“With any kind of disappointment, I see it as a learning period. What did I do wrong? How can I fix it and show everyone what I’m actually made of?"
Winston Watts, bobsledder, Jamaica
“When you give up something you really do like, you cannot see it go away from you.” Watts said this about coming out of retirement at age 46 to revive the Jamaican bobsledding team.
Usain Bolt, track and field, Jamaica
“I use fear of failure a lot — it’s a powerful tool.”
ClassPass is a monthly membership that connects you to more than 8,500 of the best fitness studios worldwide. Have you been thinking about trying it? Start now on the Base Plan and get five classes for your first month for only $19.
Advertisement