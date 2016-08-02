You've written other web comics in the past before this Harry Potter one. What inspired you to create fan fiction about Hillary Clinton?

"In the primaries, I had bought Republican domains, too. Like RubioCruz.com, for example…At first it wasn't going to be Harry Potter, it was just going to be sort of awkward, romantic fan fiction, political fan fiction with no real sort of fantasy theme or anything. And then I realized it would be probably funnier and more widely appealing if I made it Harry Potter fan fiction. And it was fun to write, too. I read all the books. They're good."



You said you bought the domain all the way back in 2011, for $7.67. Why did you decide to buy it? How did you connect the two of them so many years ago?

"Around that time, I was in between college and law school, and I was living in D.C. I went to an event when Tim Kaine was chairman of the DNC, and he unveiled the new Democratic party logo. It was the 'D' with the circle around it. And, I don't know, I was like, This guy's all right. There was just sort of a hunch, I guess."



Wow! And you've just kept it all these years.

"Yeah, I have. I actually had ClintonBiden for six years; I got that in 2010. But that didn't work out, obviously."

