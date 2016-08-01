The Sex Object

In a gritty sex scene from episode 3, we are introduced to a Rikers prison guard who goes out of her way to do favors for Freddy. She smuggles in drugs, phones, and cigarettes, in exchange for money and sex with Freddy. Even though he is incarcerated, the street-smart Freddy still has found a way to manipulate a woman with more power than he has into being his pawn.



So, what is the one thing that all the women mentioned above have in common?



We know nothing else about their lives.



While The Night Of is Naz's story and quest for the truth and survival, that doesn't mean there can't be room for a strong female lead, too.

