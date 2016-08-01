In case Taco Bell’s fast food wasn’t already fast enough for you, the chain is testing a new menu item that will make it even easier to get your T-Bell fix when you're too busy to take a snack break. The new test offering has been dubbed “Walking Nachos.” While the name isn't particularly appetizing, it is fitting for the transportable snack.
Unlike the OG Taco Bell nachos that come boxed, these puppies are served in a bag, so you can grab ‘em and go. The nachos come with seasoned beef, shredded cheese, guac, sour cream, and pico de gallo. If you’re in the Charlotte, N.C. area, according to Foodbeast, you'll start seeing the new nachos at select locations later this month.
So where did the idea for this innovative new product come from? Customers were putting taco and burrito toppings on chips already, Frito pie-style. The fast food chain took note and is giving said snackers a more official version. Now Taco Bell just needs a "walk-thru" window where customers can really grab their Walking Nachos on the go.
