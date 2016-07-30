Late-night revelers, rejoice! You can now satisfy your middle-of-the-night cravings for a Big Mac and extra-large fries on foot — assuming you're out and about in Llandudno, North Wales, that is.
In a move sure to make the mouth of every drunk and hungry McDonald's lover water, this fast-food outlet in the U.K. now specifically dedicates a separate drive-thru lane to pedestrian traffic between the hours of 2:30 and 4 a.m., reports The Sun. A McDonald’s spokeswoman told the publication that the walk-thru came about as a way of inviting customers at a newly reopened nearby nightclub to “come and enjoy a meal at the restaurant after their night out.” Because hey, drunk people crave hamburgers, too.
The test run began last Saturday and was met with such instant success that local McDonald's management has decided to make it a permanent late-night feature. The walk-thru lane is a first for the fast-food chain, which has fielded requests to serve walk-up customers for years and goes so far as to cite "health and safety policies" as the reason why it doesn't in its online FAQ. But this particular McDonald's location has managed to get beyond all of that with a little respect for drunken munchies. Way to innovate, Mickey D's. Cheers to your beloved golden arches.
In a move sure to make the mouth of every drunk and hungry McDonald's lover water, this fast-food outlet in the U.K. now specifically dedicates a separate drive-thru lane to pedestrian traffic between the hours of 2:30 and 4 a.m., reports The Sun. A McDonald’s spokeswoman told the publication that the walk-thru came about as a way of inviting customers at a newly reopened nearby nightclub to “come and enjoy a meal at the restaurant after their night out.” Because hey, drunk people crave hamburgers, too.
The test run began last Saturday and was met with such instant success that local McDonald's management has decided to make it a permanent late-night feature. The walk-thru lane is a first for the fast-food chain, which has fielded requests to serve walk-up customers for years and goes so far as to cite "health and safety policies" as the reason why it doesn't in its online FAQ. But this particular McDonald's location has managed to get beyond all of that with a little respect for drunken munchies. Way to innovate, Mickey D's. Cheers to your beloved golden arches.
Advertisement