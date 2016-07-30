A Guy Used Eminem Lyrics In An ASOS Customer Service Complaint, Got The Best Response

There's all sorts of interesting customer service news cropping up this week. First, there was the magical-sounding nearly-11-hour call that a Zappos rep had with a customer. Now, may we present the unexpected yet hilarious usage of Eminem lyrics to express angst over an exchange snafu?
The customer, Jay Whalley, sent his rhyming complaint to ASOS' support team via Facebook message. And his song choice is pretty angst-ridden. If you haven't dusted off your copy of The Marshall Mathers LP — the CD, purchased with your allowance money from Sam Goody (RIP) — it's "Stan," perhaps Eminem's most depressing track, ever. (That Dido chorus, though...)
Just sent this @ASOS to find out about my return 😉 pic.twitter.com/cv96CBbygJ— Jay Whalley (@JayWhalls) July 25, 2016
The British retailer clearly has a sense of humor. Its initial response to Whalley involved a few well-chosen emoji.
@JayWhalls 😂 We love this! Good effort man, we'll be back in touch real soon 🙌 #ASOSLyrics— ASOS Here to Help (@ASOS_HeretoHelp) July 25, 2016
And then there's the equally rhyming reply an ASOS customer service rep (she calls herself Rianna) wrote back, also in letter-formatted rhyming verse, a la "Stan."
Creativity Pick: Check out @ASOS rep's amazing reply to buyer's rap-style complaint https://t.co/vYqsOvcjbE pic.twitter.com/DtqHq4y1ZP— Ad Age (@adage) July 29, 2016
Is this the most creative customer service exchange, ever? Possibly. We reached out to ASOS for more details on the, uh, unusual back-and-forth and will update when we hear back.
