Zappos Just Took Customer Service To A WHOLE New Level

Customer service news is rarely good news, since usually there's more to gripe than gush about. Zappos' latest feat is definitely an exception. The Amazon-owned e-comm recently logged its longest customer service call, ever, clocking in at 10 hours and 43 minutes.



The employee, Steven Weinstein, initially was helping the unnamed customer order three or four items. But they went on to discuss "everything from the best vacations they’ve taken to stories about their hometowns and childhoods," according to a Zappos rep.



"Even though I never spoke to this customer before in my life, I felt like I knew her for 15 or 20 years," Weinstein, pictured below, told Refinery29. "It was just natural, and time was flowing; it felt like it was effortless."



And, yes, Weinstein did leave the call for "a few minutes" to use the restroom two-and-a-half hours into the magical marathon call. (His coworkers kindly brought him food and water throughout.)