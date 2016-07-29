Believe it or not, The Hills's 10th anniversary took place in May. And it was back in 2006 that we were first introduced to Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and all the other stars we now remember from the show.
In honor of the occasion, a 10th-anniversary special is airing on MTV Tuesday. According to the trailer, it'll reveal secrets behind the show to help us understand some of the characters' decisions. Media interviews with various cast members have already taught us that much of what seemed real on the show was actually staged or contrived.
“We would say like, ‘If you knew the real story, you would understand,’” Conrad says in the trailer. “We’re going to take a look back at the show and reveal things that we haven’t talked about before.”
But before we begin to see The Hills' characters in a new light, let's remember them as they once were. Ahead are some photos from 2006, the year the magic all started.
