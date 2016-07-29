Rejoice! Cold Brew Is Coming To Dunkin' Donuts Nationwide

Cold brew has recently become king of coffee, especially on those mornings that are hot, hot, hot. Last year, Starbucks officially rolled out cold brew nationwide, and it looks like another famous coffee chain is following that same path.
Dunkin' Donuts will begin selling cold brew coffee nationwide starting this Monday, August 1. The exciting news isn't totally unexpected, as the chain began testing the beverage in a few markets in spring. Now, just in time for the August heat, you can get Dunkin's take on the trendy drink at every location in the U.S.
According to Dunkin’ Donuts, its cold brew is crafted in small batches by hand. Customers can order it in small, medium, or large every day while supplies last. Chris Fuqua, senior vice president of brand marketing for Dunkin', said in a release the nationwide sale of cold brew was "inspired by market trends and guest and crew feedback." We know the extra-strength iced coffee gets us ready to take on a day in the heat dome, and Dunkin entering the game just means we’ll have more places to buy it.
