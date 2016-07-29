Equity is billed as the “women on Wall Street” movie, but it's really just a movie about women who like money and share the same corporate ecosystem. Wall Street is just the setting, and one that’s clumsily realized. The real story is how women work in offices. Legally Blonde and The Devil Wears Prada pretend to be about women in the workplace, but they both require the same coming-of-age payoff. A girl becomes a woman, and the audience gets a neatly packaged lesson in Feminism 101. Equity focuses on women who share the same hunger and work for and against each other, engaging in a more advanced conversation that isn’t obsessed with pop song empowerment. It’s closer to All About Eve than Andy Sachs — Menon's film isn't interested in stories of a cutthroat industry’s first sting. Equity's women know better than to be surprised by a career's worth of fresh indignities.



“Don’t let money be a dirty word,” Naomi tells the young undergrads who take notes as they listen to her sermon from Wall Street's pulpit. “We [as women] can like that too.” The line is echoed later on by another woman newly touched by this gospel. The wolves of Wall Street have the privilege to howl at moons and Maseratis. Its women, according to Equity, are busy stockpiling Benjamins.