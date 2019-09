These Seniors Made The Only Taylor Swift Video You'll Ever Need

This version is impressively faithful to the original, down to the costumes and green-screen effects — with a few original scenes, such as a cooking class, which looks hella fun. It's also more poignant. One can assume that these dancers, whose average age is 82 according to the YouTube description, have had a lot more to shake off than a 26-year-old pop star.“Just because we’re in a retirement village doesn’t mean we can’t have fun," 72-year-old Margaret Gregory, who plays Swift in the video, told The Guardian . "We still have life and energy, and sometimes I feel I do more now than when I was younger, because I have more time.”The video is a creation of 80-oddyearsofhappy.com , which has been making other clips that are changing the way we think of life in a retirement home. It's a pretty good antidote for whatever 2016 brings us next.