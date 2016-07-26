This New Theory About Negan On The Walking Dead Changes Everything

Everything you thought you knew about last season's finale of The Walking Dead, well, you may want to just forget it.
According to The Wrap, while fans of the AMC show have been trying to figure out who big baddie Negan killed, we should have been coming up with not one, but two names.
After a trailer for season 7 premiered at San Diego's Comic-Con, the show's fan group, the not-so-subtly named The Spoiling Dead, started saying that Negan would leave us down two members of the cast.
In a post earlier this month, the fan group laid out its reasons for this new prediction — even revealing who the victims are. And if you care about spoilers, you may want to stop reading now.
The group wrote on its Facebook page that "according to the filming schedule and our own damn brains and all the other evidence that has popped up over the last couple of months (most via the cast themselves), Abe will be killed first, followed by Glenn."
The Wrap also pointed out that during the show's Comic-Con panel, Steven Yeun, who plays Glenn, said things were going “too well” for his character, who does die in the comic at the hands of Negan and his bat, Lucille.
Michael Cudlitz remarked that his character, Abraham, was doing well for himself, thanks to his new relationship with Sasha. A love affair? A reason to hope? This all sounds like the kiss of death on The Walking Dead. A kiss that may come from Lucille.
Of course, The Spoiling Dead is quick to note, this is a prediction, not a spoiler. So take it all with a grain of salt. Especially since it's been rumored that the show actually killed all 11 characters, filming fake death scenes with each to keep fans from spoiling the surprise.
Either way, we recommend you stock up on tissues now before The Walking Dead returns for season 7 on October 23, because no matter what, this premiere is going to be a tough one.
