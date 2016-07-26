"I know it is unfair for me to compare the two, but in this journey, I can't help but explore all my concerns," Fletcher shared. "But going into this night I knew I loved [Jordan], and he loved me. I have to put my fears aside and continue to treat each relationship as their own — and not let my past interrupt my future."



This sounds like wisdom we could all use, even when we're not seeking everlasting love on a reality TV. Ultimately, it seems like JoJo's heartbreak last season made her bite her tongue, even when she wanted to tell both Robby and Jordan that she loved them. At the same time, her experience with the two of them made her understand Higgins' side of things.



"It is so hard to hear someone tell you how much they love you and to hold yourself back from saying it," she said. "But I promised myself that after what Ben had put me through I wouldn't [do] that to these guys. And so as hard as it was, I stuck with my promise."

