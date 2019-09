Terminally Ill Teen Hosts Prom Before Ending Her Life

Jerika Bolen's prom was unlike any other. The party, which went down last Friday, had all the makings of a great night — the perfect dress, a disco ball, great music, and great friends — but this prom was meant to be Bolen's "last dance" before her death.Bolen, a 14-year-old from Appleton, WI, has Type 2 spinal muscular atrophy , an incurable disease that causes muscle wasting as well as chronic pain. Bolen is currently being kept alive by a ventilator she uses 12 hours each day, but facing increasing pain and the likelihood that she will eventually lose the ability to talk and move her hands, she has decided to end her treatment, she explained to the Washington Post At the end of August, she will remove the ventilator and wait for the inevitable. But before that, she wanted to go to prom.According to local newspaper the Appleton Post-Crescent , the party drew in people from California, Florida, Indiana, and everywhere in between."I promised my child when it got to be too much I would be behind her no matter what," her mother wrote on a GoFundMe page to raise money for the prom. "She wants a to have a 'prom'...one night of music and dancing and fun. She wants a disco ball and black and lime green decor and to be surrounded by lots of friends she has been unable to see for a long time[...] After that she will come home and begin her journey to Heaven."