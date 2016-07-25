Recently, there have been quite a few Instagram posts of houses in Dunedin, New Zealand, that have people scratching their heads. Instagrammers have taken to adding pics of homes on a certain street in this town because of one specific and strange characteristic: At first glance, the homes on Baldwin Street appear to be sinking.
Before you freak, know that the houses are actually fine. There’s no sinkhole or scary foundation issues. The houses look this way because Baldwin Street is the steepest residential street in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Photographers and homeowners alike are doing little things to trick viewers. Slanting the camera gives the sinking appearance, Mashable reports. One resident even displays her mailbox at a specific angle so as to throw off passersby. Take a look at these homes that double as Instagram's new favorite optical illusion.
